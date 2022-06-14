WATCH: Ishan Kishan Gets Into War Of Words With Tabraiz Shamsi After Smashing Him For Six

India and South Africa are currently playing their third T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. During the match, Indian batter Ishan Kishan and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got involved in a furious argument. The incident occurred when Kishan hit a flat six off Shamsi's bowling in the 9th over of the match.

While playing the reverse sweep, Kishan attempted to hit the next ball for a six as well. After that, Shamsi was seen saying something to Kishan, who responded with a few words of his own.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Kishan and Shamsi can be seen exchanging a few words in between deliveries. The video shows Kishan saying things to Shamsi after the latter mumbled a few words. Here's the video of the incident that is going viral on social media platform Twitter.

India vs South Africa: 3rd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, India scored 179-5 in 20 overs after losing yet another toss in the series. Openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the innings well, forging a partnership of 97 runs. Gaikwad was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for 57 runs, while Kishan was removed by Dwaine Pretorius for 54 off 35 balls. Shreyas Iyer was the next batter to be dismissed by the Proteas for 14 off 11 balls. Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi for 6 off 8 balls.

Hardik Pandya finished it well for India as he scored an unbeaten 31 off 21 balls, including four boundaries. The Proteas have never won a T20I series in India and will look to amend the unwanted record this time around, with South Africa's target in the 3rd T20I of the series being 180 runs.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Image: Twitter

