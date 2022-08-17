Watch: Ishan Kishan Interacts With Fan From Patna In Zimbabwe; 'Idhar Kya Kar Rahe Ho?'

Team India is currently touring Zimbabwe where they are set to face the host in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, August 17. KL Rahul will be leading the team with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. Ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Match 1, a video surfaced online where Ishan Kishan can be making some heartfelt gestures for his fans.

India vs Zimbabwe: Ishan Kishan poses for pictures with travelling Indian fans

As Indian players took to the nets at Harare Sports Club ahead of India vs Zimbabwe's 1st ODI, fans outside the stadium enjoyed watching their favourite stars in action from close quarters. In a video uploaded by Journalist Vimal Kumar, a fan named Ashish, who came from Patna, was excited to watch Ishan Kishan bat in the nets. In the video, fans can be heard claiming that Ishan's house in Patna's Kankarbagh is merely 5-10 kilometres away from his residence in the capital city of Bihar.

Ashish waited for hours to meet Ishan and his patience paid dividends when the cricketer clicked photos with them. In the video Ishan can be heading back after practice, only to stop as the fan screamed: "Ishan bhai… Patna, Patna,". The cricketer replied back saying, "Sahi hai paaji. Main bhi Patna se hu (That is good brother. I am from Patna too)." The fan continued, "I am a friend of Yashasvi," to which Ishan Kishan said, "Idhar kya kar rahe ho phir? (What are you doing there then)". The youngster then approached the fans and also clicked selfies. Apart from Ishan, all-rounder Axar Patel too posed for selfies with the group.

IND vs ZIM ODI series: Team India squad

All three IND vs ZIM ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The first match is scheduled to take place on August 18, followed by the second ODI on August 20. The third and final match of the series is slated to be played on August 22. All the games are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. IST.

India squad: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.