WATCH: Joe Root Sparks Laughter Riot As He Shines Ball On Jack Leach's Bald Head

England and Pakistan are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their three-match series in Rawalpindi. England scored a record 506-4 on the opening day of the first Test match, which is now the highest score put up by a team on Day 1 of a Test match. Meanwhile, an incident has captured everyone's attention where former England captain Joe Root was seen shining the ball on Jack Leach’s bald head.

The incident took place in the 72nd over of the Pakistan innings. Root was seen taking the ball and rubbing it on Leach's head. The incident sparked laughter among commentators in the dressing room. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. According to new rules, players aren't allowed to shine the ball using their saliva, and can only do it with their sweat. Root was probably looking for sweat on Leach's head to shine the ball.

England vs Pakistan

As far as the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England is concerned, the Ben Stokes-led side scored a record 657 runs in the first innings courtesy of centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. Apart from Duckett, all the centurions for England scored with a strike rate of more than a hundred. Brook finished as the highest run-scorer with 153 off 116 balls. Ben Stokes, Will Jacks, and Ollie Robinson also contributed with scores of 41, 30, and 37.

With the help of the mammoth total, England have now recorded their highest-ever total against Pakistan in a Test match. England's previous highest Test total against Pakistan was 598/9d, which they had recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq both scored a half-century each as the team attempts to respond to England's mountainous total. The ongoing match, which is taking place in Rawalpindi, is the first Test match of the three-match series between Pakistan and England. The second and third Test matches will be played in Multan and Karachi.

Image: Twitter

