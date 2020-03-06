WATCH: Jonty Rhodes 'can Still Fly'; Sends IPL Warning & Picks Surprise 'best Fielder'

Ahead of the upcoming Road Safety World Series where legends of the game are set to face off against each other, former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes spoke to Republic World and shed light upon his expectations from the series, his fielding abilities and the upcoming IPL edition. Rhodes, who is widely regarded as the greatest fielder of all time, spoke about his time with the Mumbai Indians as a coach and his upcoming stint with the Kings XiI Punjab franchise.

Speaking of his expectations from the upcoming series, Rhodes said, "Looking at the Indian (Legends) side, the guys have got some firepower. I am looking forward to watching the other guys play. Some of my heroes, Tendulkar and Brian Lara in the team. They are playing for the other side so I hope they score a lot of runs and I get to watch them and kind of relive those days. It is also about ensuring that the guys play some good cricket and enjoy themselves."

'There is no off-button'

The former Proteas player also revealed that he has been playing in a few leagues and warned fans of some super reflexes in the field. "You know I can still fly around, it is just the landing that is the problem. I have discovered that there is no off button. The ball goes past and I can still reach it," remarked Rhodes.

Responding to teammate Herschelle Gibbs claims' of being the better fielder, Rhodes said, "It is going to be a bit of a tussle but it is great to have him. I think we worked great as a unit. Between the two of us, we certainly terrorised a few of the batsmen of our times."

When queried about the best fielder in the world today, Rhodes named Martin Guptill, Ben Stokes, and Ravindra Jadeja in his list of the bests. However, he picked Suresh Raina as his best and stated that he has missed the CSK player on the field. He also rated Ben Stokes' World Cup catch better than Ravindra Jadeja's recent screamer against New Zealand in the tests. In the exclusive interview on Friday, Rhodes also reflected upon the Kings XI Punjab side which he will be coaching for the upcoming IPL edition.

'Better than Virat Kohli'

Speaking of the South Africa Women's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup as he said it was 'very tough' especially losing by just 5 runs. Rhodes picked Team India's Jemimah Rodrigues as his favourite player and rated her cover drive better than that of skipper Virat Kohli's. Furthermore, he added that he is rooting for the Indian team to win the T20 Women's World Cup on Sunday.

