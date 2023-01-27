WATCH: KL Rahul Resumes Training To Prepare For Upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy

A few days after KL Rahul tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, the star Indian wicket-keeper resumed his training ahead of the all-important Border Gavaskar trophy, which will commence from February 9 onwards. As seen in the video below, the 30-year-old can be seen using different types of exercises to get back in shape.

Athiya shares emotional post after getting married to Rahul

After tying the knot with KL Rahul this past Monday, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and put up an emotional post that read, "In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Rahul and Athiya's wedding was attended by members of both the film and cricket fraternities. The cricketers present during their wedding included star fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Varon Aaron. Unfortunately, the rest of Rahul's teammates could not attend as they were preparing for the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

Border Gavaskar trophy schedule

Match No. Dates Location Start Time First Test February 9-13 VCA Stadium, Nagpur 9:00 AM IST Second Test February 17-21 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9:00 AM IST Third Test March 1-5 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 9:00 AM IST Fourth Test March 9-13 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 9:00 AM IST

India vs Australia squads for upcoming Border Gavaskar series

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.