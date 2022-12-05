Watch: KL Rahul's Dropped Catch After Gritty 73 Vs Bangladesh Leaves Netizens Divided

KL Rahul emerged as the lone fighter for the Indian batting lineup, during the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match on Sunday. Coming in to bat at no. 5, KL Rahul amassed a gritty knock after the top-four batters failed to hit big runs. Opening the innings, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on the individual score of seven runs, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit 27 off 31. While Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hit 9 and 24 runs respectively, KL Rahul went on to hit a maximum of 72 runs in 70 balls.

While Rahul received praise for his gritty innings, the table soon turned the other way as India faced defeat after Rahul dropped an easy catch. It is pertinent to mention that Rahul featured in the playing XI as a wicketkeeper-batter after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series due to an injury. In the 43rd over of the match, Bangladeshi batter Mehidy Hasan was dropped by KL, which proved to be the turning point of the game.

Watch: KL Rahul drops an easy catch against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI

KL Rahul missed the catch & he did big mistake of catch droped to loose this match.

Bangladesh wins with a 51-run unbeaten partnership for the last wicket

India were looking strong while defending their target of 187 runs as they bagged three quick wickets of Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud in the 39th and the 40th over. However, after KL Rahul’s dropped catch, Washington Sundar also made headlines for the wrong reasons as he didn’t even attempt a catch due to the stadium lights.

The dropped efforts led to the skipper Rohit Sharma reacting in a furious way. Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman stitched a partnership of 51 runs for the 10th wicket and handed the win to the hosts with four overs remaining in the game. Earlier in the first innings, Shakib Al Hasan starred with a fifer, alongside Ebadot Hossain who notched up four dismissals.

Netizens discuss KL Rahul’s performance in IND vs BAN 1st ODI

In the meantime, KL Rahul started trending on Twitter after India’s loss as netizens were divided on their opinions about the India vice-captain. “I know, most people would wish against it, but I feel team should give extended run to #KLRahul as wk. He was decent yesterday, except that catch and a bye off sundar. Since he was keeping after long time, these things were expected,” a Twitter user wrote. Here’s a look at the different reactions on KL Rahul’s performance in the 1st ODI.

Mehidy Hasan was on 15*, with Bangladesh needing 32 runs to win with 1 wicket in hand. KL Rahul dropped an easy catch at that moment.

Bangladesh won by 1 wicket.

Because of this man @klrahul india can set the target 186 and after he drop the catch then he is become villan 😑?

How people are so dumb and toxic?

#KLRahul𓃵 One catch dropped by KL Rahul & people forget his valuable and crucial inning.



