Watch: Kohli Turns Striker, Pujara Plants Perfect Header Ahead Of Leicestershire Game

The Indian Test squad is up against County Championship team Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match beginning on June 24, before facing the English squad in the fifth Test match at Edgbaston. While the Indian squad set up their week-long training camp at Leicester, the team was seen sweating it out in intense training sessions before their tour game. In a video shared by the Twitter handle of Leicestershire, Team India players Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami can be seen involved a warm-up drill involving the football.

The video went viral on social media within no time, as Leicestershire also used an interesting caption to go with it. “Do any of these @BCCI superstars make your ultimate 5-a-side football team? @imVkohli - Striker? @cheteshwar1 - Central Midfielder? @MdShami11 - Winger? Comment below your ultimate 5-a-side team! (cricketers only)” the county championship side wrote on Twitter.

Watch Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and others practising football

More about India's tour of England 2022-

Meanwhile, in a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen getting into the groove on the first day of the nets session. India will look to get used to the match conditions in England during the tour game and are linked with reports claiming that they will field their top squad during the four-day match. Meanwhile, coach Rahul Dravid and players Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be joining the squad later in the day.

The visiting team’s key focus in the warm-up game will be Rohit, Virat and Rishabh returning back to form. Rohit and Virat finished the IPL 2022 with a poor run of form while Pant was unimpressive with the bat during India’s 5-match T20I series against South Africa. The game will provide India with a great opportunity to test its line-up. Following the Test match, both teams will lock horns in a 3-match ODI and T20I series.

India’s Squad for the 5th Test against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England vs India: Full Schedule for India's tour of England 2022

ENG vs IND 5th Test at Edgbaston on July 1-5

ENG vs IND 1st T20I at Ageas Bowl on July 7

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I at Edgbaston on July 9

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge on July 10

ENG vs IND 1st ODI at Kia Oval on July 12

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI at Lord’s on July 14

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI at Manchester on July 17

(Image: @leicsccc/Twitter)