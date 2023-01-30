Watch: Men In Blue Share Special Message For U-19 Women T20 World Cup-winning Indian Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video featuring the Hardik Pandya-led India men’s team. In the presence of a head coach, Rahul Dravid, the India men’s squad put out a special message to the India U-19 women’s team, who won the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. On Sunday, January 29, India earned a seven-wicket win over England to become the first team ever to win the tournament.

The video begins with the Indian coach revealing his thoughts on the occasion. “Today was a landmark day for the India women’s U-19 team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on to a winning U-19 men’s captain to pass on a message to the young girls,” Dravid said, before passing on the mic to Prithvi Shaw who led India to the 2018 U-19 Men’s World Cup win.

Watch: Hardik Pandya and co. wish India U-19 women’s after World Cup win

Revealing his thoughts, Shaw said, “I think its a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the U-19 women’s team. So, congratulations”. The entire India men’s team joined Shaw and cheered the U-19 women’s team for their historic triumph. “A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team,” BCCI wrote while captioning the video.

A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

Shafali Verma-led India U-19 women’s team’s dominance in World Cup final

India clinched a thrilling victory in the summit clash of the marquee tournament and absolutely dominated the opponent. The English side was bowled out on the score of 68 runs in 17.1 overs before India amassed the target in 14 overs. Chasing the total Soumya Tiwari was not out on 24 runs off 37 balls, while Gongadi Trisha also contributed with a 24-run knock.

Earlier in the first innings, Titas Sadhu returned with the figures of 2/6 in four overs and received the Player of the Match award. Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi returned with figures of 2/13 and 2/17 respectively, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali, and Sonam Mukesh Yadav took one wicket each.