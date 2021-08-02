WATCH: Monty Panesar Speaks To Republic On Why He Quit Pakistan’s Sham ‘PoK League’

England's former spinner Monty Panesar who was roped in as one of the star players of Pakistan's 'Kashmir Premier League' in PoK decided to withdraw his name from the sham series on Sunday. Speaking to Republic TV, Monty Panesar opened up on his decision to quit the PoK league and how he did not want to shut the door to work in India in the future.

"The reason I decided to not participate in this league was that I was clearly advised by the ECB and BCCI that if I do play, the consequences could be that I may be denied a visa in the future and may be denied any cricket opportunity in India. I have just started my media-sports career and India is one of the places I want to work. I couldn't afford to shut that door and opportunity. The negative outweigh the pros. I would have lost a huge opportunity in India," he said.

The England spinner also shared details of the KPL being organized by Pakistan and said that he had chosen to sign in for the league in the first place to kick-start his cricket career. "I was told Kashmir Premier League was to give an opportunity to give young Kashmiris to play and mix with other players. They may also be able to play in the PSL in the future or the national team. It was a normal set-up with 6 teams and from a sporting perspective, it looked like an exciting opportunity. It is difficult to get back in the game. I have played in IPL for ages, so I thought KPL would be a good platform. From that perspective, I felt it was a good opportunity to get back in cricket."

I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 1, 2021

'Kashmir Premier League' sham

Pakistan's sham 'Kashmir Premier League', the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks, confirming the league's geopolitical mischief quotient. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, while other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been roped in. However, Panesar has now withdrawn his name from the league.