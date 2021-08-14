Watch: MS Dhoni Enjoys Game Of Pool As CSK Reaches Dubai For Phase 2 Of IPL 2021

It seems that MS Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind as he looks forward to leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19. Earlier, CSK were to be the first team to land in the UAE, however, according to the reports the team has already touched down at the Gulf.

MS Dhoni playing pool in Dubai

CSK had posted a video on their official Twitter handle where the entire team boarded a flight from India to Dubai. The entire video had a 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth-starrer song as the background music. The video ended when 'Thala' of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a game of pool. His impactful performance while playing the indoor sport is what stood out the most. The 'Captain Cool' made things more interesting when he tried a backhand shot.

Watch the video here:

IPL 2021 phase 2

Before its temporary suspension on May 4, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, Dhoni has not been up to the mark as he has managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far, at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33. The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL as CSK look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.

IPL 2021 UAE

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL will be hosted at the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety of all stakeholders.