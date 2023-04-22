WATCH: MS Dhoni Teaches T. Natarajan's Daughter To Do A High-five Post CSK Vs SRH

In an adorable video currently going viral on social media, India's legendary skipper MS Dhoni can be witnessed teaching T Natarajan’s daughter to do a high-five after Friday's Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. In the video shot after the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match 29, Dhoni tries to teach the kid to do a high-five in a wholesome manner. The CSK captain then went on to pose for a picture alongside the SRH pacer and his family.

Meanwhile, this comes after Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Friday to extend their winning run in IPL 2023. With the win, Chennai climbed to third in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins in six games. They are leveled on points with the top-placed Rajasthan Royals and the second-placed Lucknow Super Giants.

‘How can any one hate this man’: Internet reacts to MS Dhoni’s video

The Internet overflowed with heartfelt reactions by fans on spotting MS Dhoni’s adorable interaction with Natarajan’s daughter. Dhoni fans mentioned how the iconic player has given them everything to celebrate. Other fans said they miss Dhoni’s biggest supporter, his daughter Ziva in the stands.

IPL 2023: CSK beat PBKS by seven wickets in Chepauk: As it happened

Batting first in Match 29 of IPL 2023, SRH were off to a steady start with Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma adding 35 runs for the opening stand. The 2016 IPL champions looked determined to put a decent target, before getting bowled out for 134 runs in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja picked up the best figures of 3/22 in four overs for CSK.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored the majority of the runs and took the game away from the visitors. With 77 of 57, Conway was the standout player from CSK, as they ended up winning by seven wickets. Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his heroic bowling effort.