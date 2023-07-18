Alongside his love for the game of cricket, legendary India captain MS Dhoni is well known for his love of bikes and cars. He is the proud owner of one of the most iconic motor collections in the country, the glimpses of which we all have seen at some point in the past. Two of India’s cricketing legends were left awestruck as they recently paid a visit to Dhoni’s prized garage in his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

3 Things You Need To Know

MS Dhoni primarily resides at his Ranchi farmhouse

MSD’s bike collection includes Harley Davidson Fatboy, a Yamaha Thundercat, a BSA Goldstar, a Norton Jubilee 250

He also owns cars like Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, Hummer H2, Mercedes GLE and others

Watch: Indian cricket legends left in awe of Dhoni’s prized bike and car collection

Indian pace legend Venkatesh Prasad took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday and shared an interesting video. “One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Venkatesh captioned the video.

In the video, Venkatesh and Sunil Joshi can be heard praising the legendary India captain’s iconic bike collection. “This is crazy, this place is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t,” Venkatesh added, before saying his collection could easily be a showroom. Meanwhile, the video is understood to be shot by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who also provides an exclusive look into her husband’s collection.

“Someone needs to have hell lot of passion to do something, to have something like this I am telling you or someone has to be mad,” Venkatesh further said going ahead in the video. On listening to this, Sakshi replied, “Mad I would say” before the group continued to talk about the garage. Here’s a look at the video currently going viral.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

What else do we know about MS Dhoni's bike collection?

Dhoni is known for being a passionate lover of automobiles in the Indian sporting community. His bike collection includes a Suzuki Shogun, a Harley Davidson Fatboy, a Yamaha Thundercat, a BSA Goldstar, a Norton Jubilee 250, a Confederate Hellcat X132, and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, among the others. He is often seen riding his RX 100 and RD 350 bike inside his farmhouse, in videos shared on social media by his wife.