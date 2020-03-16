WATCH: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Bowling Coach Shane Bond's Birthday Inside The Flight, But Here's What Had Really Happened

The players of Chennai Super Kings leave no stone unturned when it comes to having fun off the field. They always come up with new experiments that have entertained the cricket fans on social media. Now, even the Mumbai Indians players are coming up with new experiments while they are off the field. The one activity which they are working on is the 'Birthday Prank'. The best thing about this prank is that it is being carried out when the MI team is inside the flight.

It happened while Mumbai Indians were returning from Kolkata where they had played their away game on Sunday against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While they were in the flight, the Mumbai players and support staff suddenly started clapping for their bowling coach Shane Bond while an air hostess approached him and presented him a cake. The team then wished him 'Happy Birthday' as the former New Zealand fast bowler thanked them and said that he loved them. A couple of players then came forward and shook his hands. However, this is what Bond had to say while he was at the airport.

''It was the usual Mumbai prank, they made it my birthday today and my bag was taken. To be fair Paul (Chapman who is MI's Strength and Conditioning coach ) and I probably deserve it because we do a lot of stupid stuff on the plane. This is a little bit of revenge going on."

Mumbai Indians posted this video on Twitter. Take a look.

Mumbai Indians had lost their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The three-time champions are now at the third position after seven wins in 12 games with 14 points. Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

