Watch: NZ's Ish Sodhi Grabs A One-handed Stunner To Dismiss Rohit Sharma

Team India on Sunday locked horns with New Zealand in the final T20 match of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Having won the toss three times in a row, Rohit Sharma elected to bat first despite the dew factor to test the Indian batting line-up.

'The Hitman' along with Ishan Kishan went off to a flying start and hit his 150th six of his T20 international career. While Rohit Sharma was batting in full-swing, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi pulled off a brilliant one-handed reflex catch to dismiss him.

In the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit Sharma tried to take the pressure off after a series of wickets fell for his side and tried to use his feet in Ish Shodi's over. However, Sharma was only able to connect the ball with the toe end of his bat. The ball then went slightly towards Sodhi's right, however, the leg-spinner grabbed it with one hand, making it as a brilliant reflex catch.

Fans laud Ish Sodhi for his brilliant reflex catch

What a catch taken by Ish Sodhi. Top class Catch. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SrPwmccJyJ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 21, 2021

How on earth did Ish Sodhi grab that??? I couldn’t even see the ball on live tv… In real time it would have been invisible.. #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/TGwmtsa6pI — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) November 21, 2021

Sodhi with glue on his hands! What a grab 👌#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/1EHanqppYI — The Cricket Podcast (@TheCricketPod) November 21, 2021

IND vs NZ

Rohit Sharma won his third consective toss of the series and decided to bat first. India made two changes and brought Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal back into the team. Ishan Kishan was played in place of KL Rahul, while Yuzvendra Chahal came into the team in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Batting first, Team India set a target of 185, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's brilliant half-century and Deepak Chahar's cameo in the end.

India vs New Zealand series

Team India have already won the three-match T20 series and the Men in Blue will be looking to seal a 3-0 clean sweep before heading into the longest format of the game. Following the completion of the T20 series, Team India will take on the World Test champions in a two-match Test series. The two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

(Image: bcci.com)