WATCH | 'Our Aim Is To Win The Trophy', Says Delhi Capitals Player Ishant Sharma

The Delhi Capitals' players - Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer talk to Republic TV about their vision and strategies heading into the new season. They also talk about the new players, opportunities and challenges in the quest for their maiden IPL title.

In an exclusive interview, Shreyas Iyer, who has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals says that it is going to be both easy as well as difficult.

'The decision-making and team selections will be easy', he adds. At the same time, he also says that the crowd will be jumping up and down when he will be going out in the middle which will be difficult for him. Meanwhile, he is also excited to work with the two legends of World Cricket Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. Ponting is the coach of Capitals while Ganguly has been roped in as an advisor.

Iyer was showering praises for the former captains, "both are really aggressive. Both have been the captains of their respective countries and I love their mindset. So definitely, they will gel along with each other. I have seen Dada (Ganguly) being very silent while Ponting, on the other hand, is the one who really keeps on boosting up all the players. So, it is going to be great mixture and it will help the team", he added.

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma is also very excited about playing for his home team and is also confident that the team will do well this season. He says that the team is determined to win the trophy this year as all the players have that belief in themselves to go the distance. He also added that the team is not focussing on personal performances or achievements as their vision is to win the trophy.

Young sensation Prithvi Shaw is also looking forward to the big occasion. Shaw had made his IPL debut for the Delhi franchise last season where he impressed one and all by scoring 334 runs in 10 games.

"I can feel the good vibes this year. It is a new team with new jerseys and new names. So we are getting motivated with these things ." said the Under-19 World Cup winning captain.

He also said that both Sourav Ganguly as well as Ricky Ponting will bring a lot of experience to the Delhi side. He further added that he will get more knowledge about what he needs to do this year and also about the team's requirements.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL campaign when they face the three-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 24th of March. The new Delhi outfit will need to clear the first hurdle of getting past the mighty Mumbai at their fortress in order to get their campaign off to a winning start.

