Watch: 'Power-hitter' Cheteshwar Pujara Goes Berserk, Smashes 22 Runs In A Single Over

When you talk about Cheteshwar Pujara, cricket fans know him as a player who likes toiling with the opposition bowling attack in test matches. However, the Indian batsman showed a very different side of him during the Royal London one-day cup where he looks to dominate the opposition bowlers. Pujara hit a quickfire century for Sussex vs Warwickshire in the Royal One-day Cup match in which he went after the opposition bowlers.

Royal London one-day cup: Chetehwar Pujara smashes 22 runs in one over

Pujara scored 107 off 79 deliveries for Sussex vs Warwickshire on Friday in Birmingham. However, the highlight of his innings was when he switched gears during the 47th over of Sussex’s run chase and sent Warwickshire bowler Liam Norwell for a leather hunt. Pujara scored 22 runs in that over which included three fours and a six. The right-hander raced from 66 off 59 to 88 off 65 in the blink of an eye.

4 2 4 2 6 4



TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Royal London One-Day Cup: Sussex vs Warwickshire match highlights

Warwickshire after opting to bat first saw opener Robert Yates scoring a fine century (114 off 111), while captain Will Rhodes (76 runs) and Michael Burgess’ (58 runs), helped the team post a challenging 310/6 in 50 overs. Chasing 311 runs for victory Pujara, led from the front and was ably supported by Alastair Orr who scored 81 runs off 102. Pujara was bowled by Oliver Hannon-Dalby in the penultimate over of the case, leaving his side another 20 to win off 11 with three wickets in hand. However, Warwickshire managed to register a four-run win.

Speaking of Cheteshwar Pujara Sussex's stint the team India cricketer had a stunning run in the county championship. He scored 1094 runs from 13 innings at an outstanding average of 109.4 which also included five centuries. He also scored an individual best of 231 runs. He has carried his form into List A cricket as well having scored an unbeaten 63 and a century in four innings so far. In the white ball format Pujara has played just five ODIs so far - the last of which came in 2014.