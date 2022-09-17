Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently met with a couple of Premier League stars at the Sussex training centre and taught them how to play cricket. Adam Webster and Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion came to visit the Sussex training centre, where they got the opportunity to learn some batting skills firsthand from Pujara. A video of the interaction was shared on Twitter by the official handle of Premier League India.

WATCH | Pujara teaches Premier League stars how to play cricket

In the video, Pujara can be seen sharing some batting tips with the Brighton players as they try their luck in the nets. After the session, Webster and March were seen giving Pujara a Brighton jersey with his name engraved on the back. The post has garnered more than 5,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. Brighton players were in awe of Pujara's coaching skills as can be seen in the video:-

"2 minutes with @cheteshwar1 and he is a genius" @OfficialBHAFC's @AdamWebster31 and Solly March got some 🏏 tips from Pujara and you can see the result 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nc3KgQY1GS — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) September 17, 2022

Earlier this month, the Premier League India Twitter handle shared another video, where Pujara can be heard talking about his favourite team and how popular the league is back home in India. In the video, Pujara revealed that his favourite EPL team is Manchester United. He further added that the league is so popular in India that people wake up early in the morning to watch the games. Pujara went on to disclose that the league is also very popular among the players of the Indian Cricket Team.

Premier League India shared the video with a caption that read, "My favourite team is @ManUtd" @cheteshwar1 on the fandom of the #PL in the @BCCI camp.

Pujara's performance in England

Pujara recently played in the Royal London One-Day Cup in England, where he put on a great performance for his team Sussex. Pujara played nine List-A matches for Sussex and scored 624 runs at an average of 111.62, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Pujara also played in the County Championship for the side and scored a whopping 1094 runs at a staggering average of 109.40. He smashed five centuries and two double centuries in the tournament.

Pujara's performance in the County Championship earned him his place back in the Indian Test team as he was recalled for a one-off match against England in July this year.

