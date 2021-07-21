WATCH: Rahul Dravid Gives Inspiring Speech For Team India Players After Victory In 2nd ODI

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint with the under 19 players has produced some amazing players who are currently playing for India at the senior level. The likes Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan who are in Sri Lanka have all worked with Dravid before and know his capability as a coach. The 'Wall' (Dravid) is currently coaching the senior team in the island nation and have already produced results with the Men in Blue going onto win the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav played outstanding knocks to not only win the match for India but also take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Rahul Dravid's speech post Team India's victory

Sri Lanka bowlers had India's back against the wall by reducing them to 193 for seven in 36th over while chasing 276 for victory. Deepak Chahar came to the party scoring unbeaten 69 runs and along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19) shared an unbroken 84-run stand to take the visitors home with three wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

The BCCI shared a video on Twitter in which coach Rahul Dravid in an inspiring dressing room speech heaped praise on his young side who responded like champions and managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Dravid said, “We said they were going to respond, we knew we had to respect the opposition. The opposition was going to respond, they’re also an international team. They responded, and we responded back like a champion team. With our back to the wall, we found a way to break them. So really well done to all of you. Fantastic job".

He further said "Obviously we finished on the right side of the result, which is incredible and fantastic but even if we didn't finish on the right side of the result, it is the fight all the way through was absolutely brilliant, so well done to all of you. It is not the right time to talk about individuals at this point, obviously there were some fantastic individual performances, especially towards the end".

He concluded the speech by stating "We had talked about that, we acknowledge and recognise every player’s contribution in this game. If you look at the whole game, there were some very good team performances. So many good performances in our bowling, batting, even at the start, fantastic team performances from all of you".

Deepak Chahar on Rahul Dravid's message during his innings

After the match winning performance, Deepak Chahar in the post-match presentation revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had sent a message between overs, asking him to "play all the balls". Chahar, while speaking to the Sony TV presenter, said he had played a few innings for India A before and Dravid knew he could do it again for his side. The 28-year-old said Dravid told him he is good enough to bat at No. 7, adding "He has belief in me". Chahar quipped, "Hopefully, I don't have to bat in the upcoming matches".

Image: BCCI/ Twitter