Watch: Rahul Dravid's Epic Reply To Reporter About 'bazzball' Becomes Talk Of The Town

England retained the Pataudi trophy after beating India in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston. The ENG vs IND 5th Test saw the home team winning the match by 7 wickets with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hitting centuries on Day 5. Following the Test series defeat to Australia and West Indies, the England board appointed Brendon McCullum as the coach of the Test team and the move seems to have paid dividends with the Ben Stokes-led team winning two back-to-back series.

Following England's Edgbaston Test win over India, there have been talks about the 'Bazzball' concept and Team India coach Rahul Dravid did not back down from sharing his thoughts on it.

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Rahul Dravid shares his thoughts on ''Bazzball'

Following India's defeat in the Edgbaston Test, Rahul Dravid was asked about his thoughts on the Bazzball concept during a press conference. The team India coach, in his reply, said, "Don't really know what's that. I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good. They have been really good at chasing. That chasing is not easy in fourth innings in England. Whatever brand of cricket one wants to play, it depends a lot on the players and the kind of form they are in presently. When the players are in good form, you obviously play a more positive game, like we did in that innings where Pant and Jadeja were batting."

ENG vs IND 5th Test talking points

As India's top order failed to score big runs, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant saved Team India some blushes on the opening day due to which India was able to dominate the first three days of the rescheduled Test. Pant smashed a scintillating 146 off 111 balls in the first innings to pull India from a very tough position. He once again scored a half-century in the second innings and forged a 78-run stand with Pujara for the fourth wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara who was made a makeshift opener in absence of Rohit Sharma failed to get runs in the first innings; however, he did bounce back to score a vital half-century in the second innings. Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari could only score a combined 52 runs across the two innings, putting further pressure on the middle order.

For England, Jonny Bairstow was sensational with the bat, scoring centuries in both innings. Had it not been for his heroics, England would have been in a lot more trouble in the first innings and would not have been able to avoid the follow-on. In the bowling department, James Anderson, who is one shy of turning 40, again produced a classy bowling effort and troubled the Indian top order. Anderson unsettled the Indian batters by moving the ball nicely. The veteran pacer finished with 5/60 in the first innings, his 32nd Test fifer, and was economical in the second innings with figures of 1/46.