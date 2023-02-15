Watch: Ramos Shoves Away Photographer After PSG's Loss Vs Bayern In UCL, Netizens React

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first-leg match of the Round of 16 at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. While Kingsley Coman made headlines by scoring for Bayern in the 53rd minute of the match, PSG star Sergio Ramos became the talk of the town for unfavorable reasons. In a video currently going viral on the Internet, the 36-year-old can be seen shoving away a photographer, while the team cheered for the Parc des Princes crowd after the loss.

In the video, the PSG squad, including Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Ramos, and others can be seen appreciating the spectators, as one of the photographers collides with Ramos from the back. While the player asks the media personnel to take note of him, another photographer collides with him from the left. This was enough for the Spaniard to lose his cool and shove away the latter.

Watch: Sergio Ramos shoves away photographer in presence of Messi & Neymar

WHAT IS WRONG W RAMOS pic.twitter.com/GTYucJjCof — 🐓 (@cmvinga) February 15, 2023

The video was quick to become viral among football fans on Twitter, who expressed disappointment with the player’s actions. “Fact: PSG was in UCL finals before Messi. After they signed him, they are constantly out of the race . PSG is focused on pampering Messi. media won't talk abt it since they all protect Messi,” a user said. “They don’t respect him... see the photographers concentrating on Messi and Neymar. They did nothing in the match,” another user added. The PSG vs Bayern Leg 2 match will be held on March 9.

Fact: PSG was in UCL finals before Messi. After they signed him, they are constantly out of the race . PSG is focused on pampering Messi. media won't talk abt it since they all protect Messi. — Asma (@asma1227) February 15, 2023

They don’t respect him... see the photographers concentrating on Messi and Neymar. They did nothing in the match — Gerald🎳⚜️ (@mrr_cruyff) February 15, 2023

Check out some more reactions-

This man is always angry — alezeh (@alezehh) February 15, 2023

I mean, if you really look at the video, you will see that he's right — Niematelghharous (@Niematelghharo2) February 15, 2023

Why’d he push him so hard😭 — . (@kyIzyn) February 15, 2023