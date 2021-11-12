Having stepped down as Team India's cricket coach, ace cricketer Ravi Shastri spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday about his time mentoring the national side. From lauding the Virat Kohli-led team for their performance to giving out a reply to his critics, Shastri made some strong comments during the interview. Ravi Shastri has been replaced by former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach after India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Group stage.

Ravi Shastri says he is leaving as a satisfied coach

Speaking about leaving the team after a successful stint at the head coach position, Ravi Shastri said that he is relieved. "I am very relieved; I took this job to make a difference. For the team to have achieved what they have today is unreal. I leave this place as a very satisfied man. They were not playing cricket as I wanted them to, they have over-achieved," said Shastri.

Meanwhile, Shastri also replied to his critics. Talking about the extreme scrutiny that he and the team have faced, Shastri said, "I was judged for seven years of my life that was under public scrutiny. Time for me to sit on the judge's chair and judge some of these people." Shastri was appointed as Indian head coach in 2017 and was re-appointed in 2019 with his contract extending up to the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri rubbishes Shastri-Kohli duopoly allegations

During the interview, the former Team India coach made a strong statement about rumours regarding the duopoly featuring him and skipper Virat Kohli. Shastri rubbished the claims and said that the critics who made such comments, didn’t know the dressing room. He said that the team’s performance during his tenure was a reply for the same.

"I don't read all that stuff. I know what's happening in that dressing room, for me it is results. So, at the end of the day, if the team has performed the way it has, I have nothing to say. People can speculate, people can write but, what the team writes on the scorecard is what will be etched in everyone's memory, not what people write and what does that scorecard say?, what does it show, I want facts," said Ravi Shastri while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Cricket is a religion in India, says Shastri

Furthermore, Shastri said that Cricket being worshipped like religion is the cause of the criticism faced by the Indian team. He said that the team must not fall prey to the critics who took ‘pens and guns’ after the poor T20 World Cup performance. "In India, Cricket is a religion. You win 5 games and then when you lose, pistols and pens come out, and sometimes it's acidic. You just got to take it on the chin. We won so much, people weren't used to us losing," he said.

"To take the bullet is the job of the coach. You overcome all those hurdles, you don't let it pull you down. You have to ensure the team gives their best. Take criticism along the way and move on,” he added.

Shastri backs opting for a young team

The former Indian cricketer didn’t hold back any guns while commenting on the various criticism he faced. Slamming the criticism on selecting a young team, he said that many didn’t understand the potential the Indian team’s youngsters carried. "This was a young team in transition over the last seven years. Many in the media didn't know the potential of this team. I said that this was the greatest team and knew what I said and they lived up to it. They (media) called my statements bold and bombastic. I have taken the bullet for seven years," he said.

