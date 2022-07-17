Last Updated:

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes A Worldie To Dismiss Buttler; Fans Go Berserk

Ravindra Jadeja took a diving catch to dismiss Jos Buttler, who was trying to drag another short ball from Hardik Pandya towards deep midwicket. Watch.

Vishal Tiwari
Image: BCCI/Twitter


India and England are currently playing the third ODI of their three-match series at Manchester's Old Trafford. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two fantastic catches in the same over to send Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. Jadeja took the catches off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 37th over. Jadeja's impressive fielding effort is winning him a lot of praise on social media. Here's the video of his incredible catches. 

Jadeja sent Livingstone back by taking a brilliant catch at deep backward square leg after the batter tried to play the hook shot off Pandya's short delivery. Jadeja took the catch near the boundary line and did a good job of keeping his feet inside the rope. The left-handed all-rounder then took a diving catch a few deliveries later to dismiss Buttler, who was trying to drag another short ball from Pandya towards deep midwicket. Here's how netizens are reacting to Jadeja's effort. 

Buttler was dismissed for 60 off 80 balls, while Livingstone was sent back for 27 off 31 balls. Jadeja's amazing athletic effort in the field helped Pandya pick a four-wicket haul in the game as he had earlier dismissed Ben Stokes and Jason Roy. 

England vs India 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)

