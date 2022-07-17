Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes A Worldie To Dismiss Buttler; Fans Go Berserk

India and England are currently playing the third ODI of their three-match series at Manchester's Old Trafford. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two fantastic catches in the same over to send Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. Jadeja took the catches off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 37th over. Jadeja's impressive fielding effort is winning him a lot of praise on social media. Here's the video of his incredible catches.

Two stunning catches in the deep by @imjadeja 🔥🔥



Definitely one of the best fielders in the world.#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qs5bqdGPjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

Jadeja sent Livingstone back by taking a brilliant catch at deep backward square leg after the batter tried to play the hook shot off Pandya's short delivery. Jadeja took the catch near the boundary line and did a good job of keeping his feet inside the rope. The left-handed all-rounder then took a diving catch a few deliveries later to dismiss Buttler, who was trying to drag another short ball from Pandya towards deep midwicket. Here's how netizens are reacting to Jadeja's effort.

Undoubtedly one of the best fielder in world cricket #jadeja 🔥 #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/ohfEKxCvJ9 — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) July 17, 2022

He can score quick runs

He can save the team from a collapse

He can pick regular wickets

He can take stunning catches



He is "SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA". The greatest all rounder of this generation. @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/6Ti3OOwC6t — ANIRUDH MSDIAN (@ani_edits2021) July 17, 2022

Catch by jadeja💖 — C.A. Akatsuki (@_know_pain_) July 17, 2022

Remove "one of the"

He is best fielder in world💥 — Dαιραуαη ツ (@ItzDaipayan_) July 17, 2022

Buttler was dismissed for 60 off 80 balls, while Livingstone was sent back for 27 off 31 balls. Jadeja's amazing athletic effort in the field helped Pandya pick a four-wicket haul in the game as he had earlier dismissed Ben Stokes and Jason Roy.

England vs India 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

