WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's Brilliant Arm-ball To Dismiss Haseeb Hameed In 3rd Test Vs Eng

India’s star-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja opened his account of wickets in the ongoing Test match by dismissing England opener Haseeb Hameed just 10 minutes before lunch on Day 2 of the third Test match. Openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Ahmed stitched an opening partnership of 135 runs before Burns fell to the trap of pacer Mohammed Shami after scoring 61 runs in 153 balls.

Hameed continued batting with David Malan for 78 balls but misjudged one from Jadeja that straightened after pitching. Hameed moved ahead in an attempt to play a front-foot defence but ended up missing the ball that hit the top of the off-stump. Jadeja earned his first wicket in the Test series by dismissing Hameed.

England is a place where even spinners produce jaffas

Jadeja gets his first wicket of the series!



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Hameed #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/fG3q7SxQ9o — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 26, 2021

Jadeja provides India with some much-needed relief after coming back into the list of wicket-takers

Earlier on the Day 1 of the match, the Indian batting unit suffered a collapse after getting bundled out for a score of 78 after Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. England’s bowling unit led by veteran James Anderson sent the entire Indian team back to the pavilion within 41 overs.

Anderson and Craig Overton fetched three wickets each, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each. In England’s first innings, openers Hameed and Burns gave the team a solid start by taking England to a score of 120 runs without any loss. After Burns got out, Hameed added another 24 runs with Malan for the second wicket before falling to Jadeja. Cricket fans in India were quick to jump on to Twitter after witnessing the magical delivery by Jadeja.

LUNCH DAY 2



our bowlers managed to pick the openers wickets. England are at a lead of 104 runs.despite picking 2 wickets we are not much dominating in the first session of day 2. looking forward to a productive one after lunch. good luck boys. #ENGvIND #LeedsTest pic.twitter.com/bBacDEhsU2 — Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) August 26, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja made his debut for the Indian National team against Sri Lanka in 2009. Despite not impressing in his career initially, the all-rounder got constant backing from then captain MS Dhoni. He rose to fame after his terrific bowling performances in the Champions Trophy 2013. He earned the ‘Golden ball’ by picking up 12 wickets in the tournament.

He was picked by the Chennai Super Kings during the 2012 IPL Auction for a whopping USD 2 million. Jadeja has picked up a total of 449 wickets in 272 international matches until now. He has nine five-wicket hauls in Tests. He has also scored a total of 4716 runs, which shows his batting prowess. He has a total of 120 wickets and 2290 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(Image Source: AP)