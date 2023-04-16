WATCH: RCB's Virat Kohli Cracks Up While Listening To Bhojpuri Commentary On His Batting

Indian Premier League: Like every edition of the IPL, a series of unique additions have been introduced in the latest season too. While the impact player rule is one of the burning topics of the game, this year the broadcasting department has thrown in regional languages such as Bhojpuri and Punjabi into the mix. Fans have accepted the new dialects and joining them is none other than Royal Challengers Bangalore's premier batsman and their former skipper Virat Kohli.

Amid the videos of fans reacting to the commentary of Ravi Kishan, Virat Kohli has recently expressed his reaction to the Bhojpuri commentary. Kohli, who has had a blistering start to the season and has entered contention for the Orange Cap with his 214 runs in 4 matches, cracked open while watching the commentary which adds a different flavour to live action. In the video posted by Jio Cinema, Kohli laughed his heart out while listening to the regional commentary. Kohli seemingly enjoyed the combination of words spoken by the popular Bhojpuri artist Kishan.

Watch Virat Kohli chuckling after hearing Bhojpuri commentary

While he is famous for his heroics on the field, Virat Kohli showcased his fun side after watching the newly introduced audio piece in IPL 2023. Here's the video that is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Kohli could be seen repeating the typical words of Bhojpuri.

Virat Kohli enjoying Bhojpuri commentary , what will you want to say @ravikishann sir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KXgm1PFufq — 🇵 🇷 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓 (@Prashant1_lv1) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli so far in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has evidently returned to his usual best in the IPL 2023. In the four matches he has played so far, Kohli has registered a score of 50 and above three time in four matches. He is currently in third position at the Orange Cap race and considering the form that he is in he may get to the top soon. While Kohli is among the highest run-getters, he is been enduring criticism from some experts regarding his strike rate. Yet the joy of millions, Kohli's run flow has been a relief. Though the batsman is in prime form, RCB has seen a mix of results so far. The team has won two matches and has lost as many times. They will next take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17, 2023. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.