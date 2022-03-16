WATCH: Relive Historic Moment When Tendulkar Became 1st Man To Hit 100 International Tons

Back in November 2013, Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batter retired from international cricket. Even almost nine years since he bid adieu to the game, a number of his records have stayed unbroken. He was the first man on the planet to score a double century in ODI cricket when he accomplished the feat against South Africa in Gwalior way back in February 2010.

March 16 is also a historic day, not only for Indian cricket but for the game around the globe. On this very day back in 2012, Tendulkar became the first batter to notch as many as 100 centuries in international cricket. He got to the feat during an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Centuries of Centuries🐐#OnThisDay in 2012 Sachin Tendulkar Scored his 100th Int. Century Vs Bangladesh.



India Lost The Game as BAN Played well & Ind Bowlers Failed To Defend 289.@sachin_rt's 49 ODI 100s

Won: 33

Lost: 14

NR/Tie:1/1#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/v3AfV67CtB — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) March 16, 2022

After being asked to bat first, India scored 289 for the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs. Tendulkar scored 114 runs from 147 balls with 12 fours and one six before fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza accounted for his wicket. Tendulkar found an outside edge and Rahim took a simple catch with the keeping gloves.

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina had also scored half-centuries in that game but failed to take India past the 300-run mark. Bangladesh showed a great amount of character in their run-chase and tracked down the target with four balls to spare.

Tamim Iqbal laid the platform with a 99-ball knock of 70 before getting out to Praveen Kumar. Jahurul Islam and Nasir Hossain scored the fifties and steadied the ship in the middle order. But it was Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 49 runs off 31 balls and injected impetus into the Tigers’ innings.

His knock laced with five fours and two sixes got Bangladesh even closer. Thereafter, Rahim came to the party and finished the game off in style. The then Tigers’ skipper laid into Irfan Pathan and scored an unbeaten 25-ball 46 with three fours and as many sixes.

Although Sachin scored his 100th ton in international cricket, it was Shakib, who won the Player of the Match award. The match was also Sachin’s second-last in ODI cricket. On March 18, Tendulkar played his final ODI against Pakistan.



