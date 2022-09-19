On this day in 2007, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting six sixes in an over of a T20I game. The legendary incident took place during the 2007 T20 World Cup match between India and England. Yuvraj and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff got into a heated argument, which provoked the India batter to smash Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over. Yuvraj has claimed on numerous occasions that Flintoff's statements motivated him to hit those deliveries over the boundary one after another.

Yuvraj Singh batting right-handed?

Yuvraj became the first batter in T20 Internationals and second overall to hit six sixes in an over. Only Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa had achieved the feat before Yuvraj. Gibbs had hit six maximums in an over during an ODI match between South Africa and the Netherlands during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. Meanwhile, a video of Yuvraj hitting Broad for six sixes in a row with his right hand is going viral on social media to commemorate the 15 years since he accomplished the remarkable achievement.

ON THIS DAY in 2007, Yuvraj Singh…36 in one over



I can’t show the leftie Yuvraj, but I can do the right handed version! 🤣



pic.twitter.com/p49kMfFvxV — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 19, 2022

In addition to hitting six consecutive sixes in an over, Yuvraj also scored the fastest T20I half-century. Yuvraj reached his half-century in just 12 balls, a record that the all-rounder still maintains after 15 years. Three boundaries and seven maximums were part of Yuvraj's 58 run-knock, which helped India post 218 runs in the first innings of the game. In response, England suffered an 18-run loss after being dismissed for 200/6. India went on to become the first T20 world champion after overcoming arch-rival Pakistan in the tournament final.

Yuvraj Singh's career

Yuvraj served as India's vice-captain in the ODIs in 2007 and 2008. He also contributed significantly with the bat during the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, taking 15 wickets and scoring 362 runs. His captivating overall performance earned him the Man of the Series award. Yuvraj represented India as a left-handed batsman and orthodox left-arm spinner from 2000 until his retirement in 2017. In 402 matches across all formats of the game throughout his international career, he scored a total of 11778 runs and claimed 111 wickets.

Image: Twitter