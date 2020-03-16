WATCH | Rishabh Pant And Amit Mishra Discuss Their Game Plan Ahead Of The Big Eliminator Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday. Unlike the first qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the loser of this match will not get a second chance as they will have to be satisfied with a fourth-place finish. Whereas, the winner will play defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier on Friday for a place in the final.

Prior to Delhi's encounter against Hyderabad, two of their key players, Amit Mishra and Rishabh Pant came forward to discuss their strategies and way of approach against SRH in this crunch game.

Mishra said that his preparations were very good and the team did some practice after a day's rest. The veteran leg-spinner then added that all the players looked fresh and also put in their best efforts during the practice session. Mishra believed that the team will do well in the Eliminator and at the same time, he also said that the team's goal was to win this match and qualify for the next round.

When the 36-year-old was reminded that he has a good record at Vizag, this is what he had to say about the ground.

"It is a very good ground. The wicket is good for batting. But you have to spin the ball and bowl according to the situation".

When asked about how tough the opposition is, the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL said that he will just go for a wicket and will try to pick up as many wickets as he can and that too at the earliest.

Young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also looked confident heading into the knockout clash against the 'Orange Army'. The 21-year-old said that he was fully prepared for the challenge. At the same time, the youngster also added that this could be the last practice session as there will be no gap between the matches from hereon. He then added that the team was in a good frame of mind.

This is what Pant had to say when asked about facing the 2016 winners in the Eliminator.

"As a team, we are not focussing on other teams or whom we are playing. We are focussing on our strengths and that is what we have done throughout the tournament", he concluded.

