Indian captain Rohit Sharma became his own physio during the second One-Day International against England on Thursday. While fielding at extra cover, Rohit hurt himself as he dove to his left to stop some crucial runs off Liam Livingstone's bat. Rohit was spotted adjusting and repositioning his elbow after it appeared to have been dislocated during the fielding effort. The 35-year-old hitter can be seen putting his dislocated elbow back into the socket in a social media footage that has gone viral.

The incident occurred in the 28th over of England's innings, which was being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Livingstone hit a powerful drive towards extra cover that was stopped mid-way by Rohit to help save three runs for India. Livingstone was dismissed in the next over off Hardik Pandya's bowling, leaving England at 148/6. After Livingstone's dismissal, Moeen Ali and David Willey forged a crucial partnership to take England to a respectable total.

England vs India: 2nd ODI

Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to field first against England. Indian bowlers once again looked in phenomenal form as they managed to bowl England out for 246 runs. Moeen Ali top scored for the home side as he hit 47 off 64 balls. Willey contributed by smashing 41 off 49 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal picked 4 wickets for India, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna also picked a wicket each for India.

In reply, India were bowled out for a low score of 146 runs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed for 0 and 9 runs, respectively. Virat Kohli perished for 16 off 25 balls. Rishabh Pant was also dismissed for a duck. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami contributed by scoring 27, 29, 29, and 23 runs, respectively. Reece Topley picked six wickets to register the best bowling figure by an England bowler at Lord's.

Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, and Brydon Carse picked one wicket each. Topley was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling effort.

(Image: @ItsTej/Twitter)