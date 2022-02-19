Watch: Rohit Sharma Kicks The Ball In Frustration As Bhuvneshwar Drops Easy Catch Vs WI

The Indian cricket team triumphed against West Indies in the second T20I match by 8 runs on Friday and successfully sealed the ongoing three-match series at the Eden Gardens, 2-0.

While the Men in Blue made headlines for their 5th straight win against the Caribbean side in the series, India skipper Rohit Sharma also became one of the talking points about the match. India won the match in thrilling fashion, restricting the visitors to 178/3 in 20 overs, as Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 36 balls.

However, Powell was earlier dropped by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which prompted an angry reaction from skipper Rohit Sharma as he was seen kicking the ball in frustration.

In the 16th over of the match, Bhuvneshwar bowled a brilliant short-pitched ball that went away from the batter after pitching, as Powell ended up edging it in an attempt for a big hit. Powell’s hit presented the pacer with the opportunity for a caught & bowled dismissal, but he ended up dropping it.

Rohit was then spotted kicking the ball, as the batters added two runs to West Indies' total. Powell was batting on 38 at that time with the visitors requiring 56 runs to win off 26 balls. His dropped catch prompted an angry reaction from the Indian skipper.

Watch Rohit Sharma kicking the ball:

Rovman Powell makes the most of his lifeline

Despite the dropped catch, Bhuvneshwar dismissed half-centurion Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over and ended up with the figures of 1/29 in 4 overs. Following the lifeline, Powell found himself in the middle with 25 runs to win the match in the last over.

Powell and Pollard exchanged singles in the first two balls before the former hit two consecutive sixes off Harshal Patel and looked to take the match away from India’s grab. However, Harshal displayed control over his bowling variations by giving away just two runs in the final two deliveries and helped India earn a victory by 8 runs.

Top performers of IND vs WI 1st T20I

Harshal Patel finished wicketless after giving away 46 runs in four overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi took one wicket each. Earlier in the first innings, Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start by scoring 19 runs, as Virat Kohli returned to form in a heroic fashion.

Kohli hit seven fours and one six during his knock of 52 runs off 41 balls. At the same time, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls after Venkatesh Iyer returned to the pavilion following his dismissal in the final over.

(Image: Twitter/BCCI/Disney+Hotstar)