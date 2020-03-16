WATCH | Sacked From Captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane Silences His Critics By Scoring A Blistering Century

Ajinkya Rahane rediscovered his rhythm by scoring a blistering century against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. Rahane, who was sacked from captaincy a couple of days back, has made his bat do the talking.

Rahane opened the batting for Rajasthan as the hosts were put into bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss. The inaugural edition winners suffered an early setback after Sanju Samson was run out by Kagiso Rabada for a 'Diamond Duck' after a mix-up with Rahane. However, Rahane did not get distracted by it as he put on a 130-run stand along with the newly-appointed skipper Steve Smith. Smith also registered his second consecutive half-century. The former Australian skipper played a stellar cameo of a 32-ball 50 at a strike rate of 152.25 which included eight boundaries.

However, post-Smith's dismissal, the Royals lost wickets at regular intervals. But, Rahane kept his composure and anchored RR's innings. His efforts paid off as he went on to score his second IPL ton. He scored an unbeaten 63-ball 105 at a strike rate of 166.67 which included 11 boundaries and three maximums. His blistering knock helped Rajasthan Royals get to a challenging total of 191/6 in their 20 overs.

The video of Ajinkya Rahane celebrating after he reached the three-figure mark and getting a standing ovation from his team was shared on Twitter. Take a look.

Oh yeahhh 🙌🙌



What a knock, Ajju 😎 pic.twitter.com/bETLRwqm4H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2019

Rajasthan Royals will look to register their second win on the trot against a confident Delhi Capitals.

