Watch: Sanju Samson Finally Fulfills His 21-year-old Dream To Meet Superstar Rajinikanth

Sanju Samson

Image: AP


Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has recently got his childhood wish fulfilled. Samson, who hails from Kerala, is evidently a fan of the popular actor "Rajnikant". The 28-year-old recently got the chance to meet "Super Rajni" at his home. Samson posted about the same on social media. 

Sanju Samson, who would be leading Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming IPL, set to start from March 31, has got the opportunity to meet the megastar Rajnikant at his home. The Right-Hander got the invitation to visit Rajnikant's home. "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me," Samson wrote on Twitter.

Currently, Sanju Samson is preparing for the upcoming IPL 2023. The player has been in and out of the Indian squad in the last few years. However, with the world Cup hovering, the player would like to present his candidature for the Indian squad. For that, the flow of runs has to start from the IPL 2023. 

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad

Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubham Garhwal, KC Cariappa, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Rassie van der Dussen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 schedule

  •  Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)
  • Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)
