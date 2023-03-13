Watch: Sanju Samson Finally Fulfills His 21-year-old Dream To Meet Superstar Rajinikanth

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has recently got his childhood wish fulfilled. Samson, who hails from Kerala, is evidently a fan of the popular actor "Rajnikant". The 28-year-old recently got the chance to meet "Super Rajni" at his home. Samson posted about the same on social media.

Sanju Samson, who would be leading Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming IPL, set to start from March 31, has got the opportunity to meet the megastar Rajnikant at his home. The Right-Hander got the invitation to visit Rajnikant's home. "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me," Samson wrote on Twitter.

After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..☺️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FzuWWqJkif — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 12, 2023

Currently, Sanju Samson is preparing for the upcoming IPL 2023. The player has been in and out of the Indian squad in the last few years. However, with the world Cup hovering, the player would like to present his candidature for the Indian squad. For that, the flow of runs has to start from the IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad

Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubham Garhwal, KC Cariappa, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Rassie van der Dussen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

