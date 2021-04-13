WATCH: Sanju Samson Pockets Coin From 1st Toss As Captain Before Hitting Ton In IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson kept the toss coin from his very first IPL game as captain. Samson, who was asked by the referee to flip the toss coin on Monday ahead of the game between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, kept the coin with him after winning the toss, probably as memorabilia. The hilarious incident is going viral on social media, where Samson can be seen quickly pocketing the coin even before the referee could pick it up. Samson registered an incredible record on Monday as he became the first player in IPL history to hit a century on his debut game as captain.

What went down in thriller face-off?

Samson asked KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings to bat first, who came in and gave a mammoth target of 222 runs. Skipper KL Rahul scored an amazing 91 off just 50 balls, while Chris Gayle smashed 40 off 28. Deepak Hooda outshined everyone in the batting department as he came in and scored a quick 28-ball 64, including 4 boundaries and 6 maximums. Debutante Chetan Shakaria remained the most effective bowler for Rajasthan as he took 3 wickets from the 4 overs that he bowled and gave away just 31 runs.

When Rajasthan came in to bat in the second innings, Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Ben Stokes in the very first over, immediately putting pressure on the Men in Pink. Another batsman was sent back to the pavilion in the fourth over. However, skipper Sanju Samson, with the help of a few cameos from here and there, kept his team in the fight until the last ball and never let the current run-rate dip below the required rate. Samson scored an amazing century in the process as he finished the game with 119 runs under his belt off just 63 balls. Punjab Kings won the match by 4 runs and Arshdeep Singh shined with the ball taking 3 wickets off his four overs with an economy rate of just above 8.00.

(Image Credit: Twitter)