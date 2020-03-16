WATCH: Scary Moment As Kieron Pollard's Momentum And Football Skills Work Against Him While Trying To Save A Four

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. By the virtue of this win, Mumbai became the third team after defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs. The three-time winners are now in the second position by registering eight wins in 13 games with 16 points. Before Mumbai consolidated their playoff spot, there was a bizarre incident that happened on the field. This was an incident that could have dealt a huge blow to MI in the rest of the season. The player at the receiving end was none other than one of their superstars Kieron Pollard.

The incident happened in the fourth over of SRH's innings which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha was on strike. On the fifth delivery, Bumrah bowled one outside the off stump as Saha played a fierce pull shot. The ball was timed well and looked like it would race away to the boundary. However, it slowed down in the middle as Kieron Pollard sprinted off to stop the ball from reaching the boundary. He tried to showcase his football skills by trying to drag the ball. However, his attempt was unsuccessful as the ball cleared the boundary. Meanwhile, Pollard could not balance himself after getting inside the boundary as he collided with the advertising board, tumbled over it and had a fall. The West Indian all-rounder sat down for a moment but he recovered soon and luckily he escaped with any major injury. His team-mate Hardik Pandya asked him whether he was alright while Jasprit Bumrah was staring at him in disbelief. South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was also shell-shocked after witnessing what had just happened.

The video of this incident was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

Manish Pandey's brave knock of an unbeaten 47-ball 71 helped the 'Orange Army' come close to the MI's target of 162 as the game ended in a tie. In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled an outstanding spell as Hyderabad could only manage eight runs. Mumbai reached the target without breaking any sweat as Hardik Pandya hit a six off the very first delivery from Rashid Khan and the hosts got to the target in three deliveries.

Earlier Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 58-ball 69 which helped MI get to 162/5 in their 20 overs.

