Shimron Hetmyer Dances His Way Into IPL After A Lucrative Deal From Delhi Capitals

West Indies opener Shimron Hetmyer has expressed his excitement by dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song in the background as he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Delhi Capitals posted the video of Hetmyer on social media handles such as Instagram and Twitter.

READ | From Selling Panipuri To Multi-crore IPL Deal: Yashasvi's Pursuit Of Happiness

Pat Cummins, the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL

Hetmyer was the sixth most expensive player who was sold in the annual auction, behind the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Nathan Coulter-Nile who were all bought with for hefty sums. The Australian cricket team's pace spearhead Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders bagged him for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore. Hetmyer has been a great form in the ongoing ODI series against India which has made him a favourite contender in the IPL.

READ | IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Net Worth, Contract With Kolkata Knight Riders

After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series with 120 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89, Hetmyer also scored a ton in the first ODI which helped the visitors chase down the total quire easily. The win helped West Indies take the lead of 1-0 in the three-match series. The second match was won by India to level the series 1-1 after beating the visitors by 107 runs. Besides Shimron Hetmyer, Delhi Capitals also spent heavily on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who was bought for Rs 4.80 crore.

READ | IPL Auction Live Updates 2020: Top Bollywood-inspired Tweets From Franchises Stun Fans

The Delhi Capitals squad consists of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.

READ | IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Popular NZ All-rounder Jimmy Neesham Becomes KXIP's Bargain Buy