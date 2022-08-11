Watch: South Africa Legend Dale Steyn's Stunning Skateboard Stunt Leaves Netizens On Floor

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn, who was feared for his impeccable bowling skills, is now attracting headlines with his skateboarding talent. In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently, Steyn can be seen performing a trick on a skateboard. The video has garnered nearly 4,000 views since being shared a couple of hours ago. "The swag never drops," SRH captioned the video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, netizens are going berserk looking at the 39-year-old performing the amazing skateboard trick. Some users are even comparing the former Protea fast bowler with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. This is not the first time Steyn has shared his love for skateboarding. Earlier in 2021, Steyn shared a clip on social media where he was seen enjoying the sport in a proper skateboarding park.

Steyn is currently the fast bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He was appointed as the bowling coach of the 2016 IPL champions last year. Steyn is expected to join the franchise's new subsidiary in the South African T20 League as head coach. The new South African league is expected to take place from January 2023 to February 2023. All six teams in the tournament have been bought by IPL franchises.

Steyn's career

Steyn has played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is for South Africa since making his debut in 2004. The right-arm fast bowler picked 439 wickets in Tests, 196 wickets in ODIs, and 64 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He also has five 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket along with 25 five-wicket hauls.

Image: Twitter/SunrisersHyderabad