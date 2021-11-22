Watch: Sri Lanka Batter Dhananjaya De Silva's Absolutely Bizarre Dismissal Vs WI

On Day 2 of the West Indies vs Sir Lanka Test match at Galle, batter Dhananjaya de Silva got out in one of the most bizarre fashions in the history of cricket. Sri Lankan batter Dhananjaya de Silva was adjudged hit-wicket during his solid innings against West Indies on Monday.

De Silva, who walked in to bat at No.5, played a solid knock of 61 off 95 as the mainstay of Sri Lanka's top-order looked in great touch and decent rhythm on day 1.

De Silva's stay in the middle was brought to an end by Shannon Gabriel on 61 (95) as Sri Lanka piled a gigantic 386 runs in their first innings of the ongoing Test against West Indies in Galle. The dismissal of De Silva started a laugh riot on social media due to his unusual dismissal.

In Gabriel's over, De Silva tried to play backfoot defense, however, the ball bounced on the crease after contact with the bat. Due to the extra bounce generated by Gabriel, the ball was going onto the stumps. However, the batter tried to intercept the movement of the ball and used his bat to change its direction. In the process, the ball first hit the edge of his bat and continued moving towards the stump. In the second attempt to move the ball out of the way, he hit the leg stump, following which he covered his face in disbelief.

Fans react to De Silva's bizarre dismissal

SL vs WI: Dhananjaya de Silva gets out hit-wicket as he tries to save himself from getting bowled-Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva got out in one of the rarest fashion as he knocked the bails off the stump with his bat while trying to save the https://t.co/uJfgqtdD0w pic.twitter.com/TYMkLFDoWP — LANKATIME (@LANKATIME1) November 22, 2021

In the Sri Lanka v West Indies Test match, Dhananjaya de Silva was dismissed hit wicket. The Cricinfo description is one thing. The vision is even better. #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/PIFmBV3UUH — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) November 22, 2021

Dhananjaya de Silva hits his wicket in order to avoid the ball hitting the stumps.



Absolute village!!



😂😂😂😂#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/LMwlBGUHSN — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) November 22, 2021

🏏 Hit wicket doesn't tell the full story.



🤯 What a way to get out for Dhananjaya de Silva.pic.twitter.com/DJ6jBt96nB — PEAK (@ThePeakSA) November 22, 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

After dominating performance on day 1 by Sri Lanka, West Indies restricted Dimuth Karunaratne & co to 386. For Sir Lanka, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne played a brilliant knock of 147 runs off 300 balls. The Sri Lankan skipper was dismissed by off-spinner Roston Chase.

Apart from Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva played a solid knock of 61 before getting out hit-wicket. In terms of bowling, Roston Chase and Warrican dominated on day 2 of the first Test. Chose took 5 wickets and gave away just 83 runs, while Warrican took 3 wickets and gave away 87 runs. Pacer Gabriel took 2 wickets.

(Image: AP/Twitter)