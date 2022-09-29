Former Team India superstar, Suresh Raina turned back the clock during the Road Safety World Series 2022 semi-final between India Legends and Australia Legends by pulling off a stunning catch. While the game was suspended without the first inning being completed due to rain, Raina’s flying effort became one of the highlights of the day. Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India last month and was roped in by the India Legends team to play in the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old displayed his athleticism in the last over of the 16th over to dismiss Australia Legends player Ben Dunk and reminded the Indian cricket fans of his masterclass in the field during his time with the national team. The ball was being bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun on a wide length, as Dunk guided it towards point to Raina. The former India player dived to his left and grabbed one of the best catches of the tournament so far.

Watch: Suresh Raina's athletic effort to dismiss Ben Dunk

What else happened during the India Legends vs Australia Legends semifinal?

The wicket came as a blow for Australia, Dunk was denied his half-century by a mere four runs. Dunk hit 46 runs off just 36 balls during his innings, which included five fours and two sixes. An over after Dunk’s dismissal, the play was stopped due to heavy showers, before getting suspended. Earlier in the innings, Shane Watson hit 30 runs off 21 balls, whereas Alex Doolan hit 35 runs off 31 balls.

Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinals rescheduled after rain interruption

The Road Safety World Series 2022 took to its official Instagram handle after the game was stopped and informed that the suspended game will be continued on Thursday. “The 1st semifinal in the Road Safety World Series between India Legends and Australia Legends, which was stopped on September 28, 2022, after the 17th over of the Australian innings, will be continued from where it was stopped on September 29, 2022, from 3.30 pm onwards,” the statement read.

At the same time, the second semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends, scheduled to be played on Thursday, has also been rescheduled. The second semi-final will now be played on September 30, 2022, and will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The tournament also revealed that in case any of the semifinal games get washed out due to rain, the outcome will be decided by a coin toss. In case the final gets washed out, both finalists will share the trophy. The Road Safety World Series 2022 final is scheduled to be played on October 1 in Raipur.