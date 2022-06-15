WATCH: Suresh Raina Shares Video Of Daughter's 'serious Drawing Match' With Dwayne Bravo

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina is known for sharing a great close friendship with his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate and Caribbean superstar Dwayne Bravo, both on and off the cricket field. The left-handed batter bonded with the all-rounder in Armsterdam and had a great time with his former teammate along with his family. The 35-year-old took to his official social media handles on Tuesday evening and shared a video of the West Indian enjoying his time as he clashed against Raina’s six-year-old daughter Gracia in a ‘serious drawing match’.

Sharing the video, Raina captioned the post, “DJ Bravo in the house & we have a very serious drawing match going on between Gracia & DJ. Artwork & results to follow 😎 @djbravo47 @rainagracia”. The video quickly went viral on Twitter among their fans as they hailed both cricketers for their off-field bond. Raina and Bravo played together for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament from 2011 to 2021, until the franchise opted against retaining Raina in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Watch the video shared by Suresh Raina:

DJ Bravo in the house & we have a very serious drawing match going on between Gracia & DJ. Artwork & results to follow 😎 @DJBravo47 Gracia pic.twitter.com/fZBcyPsFpz — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2022

CSK's poor performance in IPL 2022 in the absence of Suresh Raina

CSK bought Bravo for a sum of INR 4.4 crore in the auctions, while Raina went unsold in the auctions for the first time in his career. The reason behind Raina’s exit from the team can be understood to be his unimpressive performance in the 2021 season after he missed the 2020 season due to personal reasons. The fact that the attacking batsman doesn’t play any other domestic tournaments in India was also one of the reasons behind his exit.

However, Raina's absence in the batting line-up as well as in the fielding department in the latest edition could have been a factor in the team finishing the 2022 season with only four wins in 14 games. CSK lacked consistent performances in both the batting and bowling departments, while the team didn’t find any solutions for the dropped catches in most of the games. Meanwhile, Bravo emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 16 wickets to his name in 10 games, with the best performance of 3/20.