WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Lights Up Wankhede With Maiden IPL Century For Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav fired up a 49-ball century as Mumbai Indians posted a whopping 218 runs on the board against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian batsman looked in complete control from the very first moment and his brilliant innings consisted of 11 fours and 6 sixes. Suryakumar's maiden century came when it mattered the most and it remains to be seen how he fares in the remainder of the season.

Rohit Sharma and Vishnu Vinod too chipped in with useful contributions for the home side while Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan continued to threaten the opponent batsmen as he was in the thick of the action again, picking up four wickets.

For his maiden 100 and stupendous innings, @surya_14kumar becomes our 🔝 performer from the first innings of the #MIvGT clash #TATAIPL



Here's his batting summary 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dBBUbNYzT7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2023

Netizens showered praises on Suryakumar following his explosive innings.

#SuryakumarYadav lit the match, he is really the master at work 👑

What a player he is @surya_14kumar#MIvsGT

103 (49) pic.twitter.com/DrODy8mGwl — Akhilesh Yadav (@Akhiles69216731) May 12, 2023

Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/MLsiNJARrP — aqqu who (@aq30__) May 12, 2023

This is the condition of bowler when Surya bats 😍❤️#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/L5NGShSkb6 — Deepak Jain 🇮🇳 (@Dipsdj007) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is just unbelievable!



Breathtaking innings and century for him💙💥



Consistency of this man is on another level !!#MIvsGT#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/4ZQqZTRiYB — Shubham Yadav (@ishubhamydv) May 12, 2023

Its that time of the day

Suryakumar Yadav u beauty 😳#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/s32la2NTvS — Arav Singh (@arrah_ka_awara) May 12, 2023

Read More: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad