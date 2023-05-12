Last Updated:

WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Lights Up Wankhede With Maiden IPL Century For Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav registered his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans as the Indian batsman hit a 49-ball 100 at the Wankhede Stadium.

| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav fired up a 49-ball century as Mumbai Indians posted a whopping 218 runs on the board against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian batsman looked in complete control from the very first moment and his brilliant innings consisted of 11 fours and 6 sixes. Suryakumar's maiden century came when it mattered the most and it remains to be seen how he fares in the remainder of the season.

Rohit Sharma and Vishnu Vinod too chipped in with useful contributions for the home side while Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan continued to threaten the opponent batsmen as he was in the thick of the action again, picking up four wickets.

Netizens showered praises on Suryakumar following his explosive innings.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

