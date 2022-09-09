Suryakumar Yadav's wide range of strokeplay makes him interesting to watch while batting. The Indian version of Mr. 360 has gone on to cement his place in the T20I team due to his ability to score runs at a blistering pace. While Virat Kohli was the major talking point of the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match on Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav earned himself some time in the spotlight courtesy of his no-look scoop shot.

India vs Afghanistan: Suryakumar Yadav's ramp shot leaves Virat Kohli amused

India, batting first in their final match of the Asia Cup 2022, made a strong start to their innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Virat Kohli smashing Afghanistan bowlers all over the park. Following the dismissal of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav was sent into bat at No 3 and left everyone in awe with a jaw-dropping shot of the first ball. Facing the first delivery of the match, Suryakumar Yadav shuffled across and flicked Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad for a six just like the one he did to Jofra Archer on his debut last year. Not only did the ball end up crashing onto the fridge in the Afghanistan dugout, but Virat Kohli, who was at the non-strikers' end also had a smile on his face. However Suryakumar Yadav's knock lasted just two balls as he dragged the second ball onto his stumps.

IND vs AFG match highlights

The India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai on Thursday was a dead rubber as both teams were already eliminated from the tournament. However, the Men in Blue, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, finished the tournament in style with a crushing win. KL Rahul who led the team in Rohit Sharma's absence finally managed to get back his form as he scored a first half-century in the tournament.

Both Rahul and Kohli put Afghanistan's bowlers through the cleaners putting up a 119-run stand for the opening wicket. While Rahul's innings ended on 62, Kohli changed gears and started having his way with Afghanistan's bowlers. The former skipper reached his first century in well over two years with a pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed. Kohli's Innings helped India get past the 200-run mark to end their innings at 212 runs.

Chasing a near impossible target of 213 runs for victory, Afghanistan never really got going as Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a devastating spell to derail Afghanistan's innings. After leaking runs in the previous two matches during death overs, the experienced bowler bamboozled the opponent team's batting lineup with his swinging deliveries. Bhuveneshwar ended the match with figures of 5/4 in 4 overs. For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 64 runs with the team managing to only reach 111 for eight in 20 overs.