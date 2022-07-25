Watch: Team India Dressing Room Burst Into Jubilant Celebrations After Sealing ODI Series

The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday beat the West Indies in the second One-Day International to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ongoing three-match contest. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team defeated the hosts by two wickets in the last-over thriller to claim their 12th straight ODI series against West Indies. Dhawan posted a video of Team India's celebrations in the dressing room on social media after the victory.

The video shows Dhawan holding the camera and letting out a huge shout before pointing it towards his teammates who do the same to announce their victory in yet another ODI series. The video features some of the star performers from the ongoing series, including the likes of Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj. The post has garnered more than 2,35,000 views since being shared on Twitter early this morning.

"Talent wins the game but teamwork and intelligence win the championship! Kudos to the team for the amazing face-off!" Dhawan wrote in the caption of the post.

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies started the innings with a bang as they scored 65 runs in the first 10 overs for the loss of just 1 wicket. Kyle Mayers smashed a quickfire 39 off 23 balls, including six boundaries and one maximum. Shamarh Brooks also contributed to the total as he hit 35 off 36 balls.

Nicholas Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls to forge a crucial partnership with Shai Hope, who smashed a century in his 100th ODI game. Hope finished his innings with a score of 115 off 135 balls. Shardul Thakur picked three wickets for India, while Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked one wicket. Debutant Avesh Khan went wicketless in the game.

In response, India scored 48 runs in the first 10 overs of their innings without losing a single wicket. Shikhar Dhawan was then dismissed for 13 off 31 balls by Romario Shepherd. Shubman Gill scored 43 off 49 balls, including five boundaries. Shreyas Iyer scored his second consecutive ODI half-century as he hit 63 off 71 balls. Sanju Samson also contributed with a half-century before he was run out by Mayers and Shepherd.

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel then steadied the ship for India as they forged a 51-run partnership. hooda was dismissed for 33 off 36 balls by Akeal Hosein. Patel remained unbeaten at 64 off 35 balls to help India chase down the total of 311 runs. He was named the player of the match for his all-around performance.

Image: Twitter/ShikharDhawan