WATCH: Indian Cricketer Breaks Down On Camera After Another Snub From T20I And ODI Squad

The Indian women's cricket team will be taking on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I and ODI series starting from July 9, 2023. This will be the 1st international series for the Indian women's cricket team after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. However, a lot of big names like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and many more were busy playing for their respective teams in the WPL 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana will look forward to get back her lost touch after failing to score in the T20 World Cup 2023

Big names like Renuka Singh and Richa Ghoh have been rested

India women's team eye comeback after T20 World 2023 failure

The Indian women's cricket team will like to forget the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final loss against Australia and also aim to regroup as a team. The team has plenty of excellent players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and many more who can help them win the series against Bangladesh.

Star pacer breaks down on camera after being left out of T20I and ODI squad; Watch

Star Team India pacer Shikha Pandey who was left out of the team's white-ball squad for the IND vs BAN series broke down on camera while having an interview with former head coach WV Raman on Sportstar.

🗣️ Shikha Pandey gets teary-eyed talking about the disappointment of not finding a place in the Indian team.



Watch the full interview with @wvraman here ➡️ https://t.co/9H20WnkoZG#WednesdaysWithWV | #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/d5tJmro6SC — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 6, 2023

Shikha Pandey said during the interview

If I say that I am not disappointed and angry, I am not human. It is difficult when you do not get the result of the work that you have done. I am sure there is some reason behind it which I do not know. Hard work is in my hands, and I firmly believe in hard work. So it is just about working hard till I am mentally and physically fit.

Apart from Shikha Pandey big names like Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh are the other names who have not been included in the team for the upcoming white ball series against Bangladesh. Shikha will look forward to make a comeback in the team in the all-format series against England and Australia to be held later this year.