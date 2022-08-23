Watch: Team India's 'Kala Chashma' Dressing Room Celebrations Post-ZIM Series Whitewash

Team India concluded their Zimbabwe tour by winning the third and final ODI match and inflicting a whitewash on the home team. In the final match of the India vs Zimbabwe ODI Series, the home team played well and came to close to chasing the target of 290 runs only to lose the match by 13 runs. Team India vice-captain for the Zimbabwe tour Shikhar Dhawan posted a celebration video where the players can be seen performing hilarious dance steps.

India vs Zimbabwe: Team India players hilarious dance steps to popular Punjabi songs

In the Instagram video, Team India players can be seen having a blast with Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and other players of the team doing a victory dance on the popular Punjab pop number ‘Kala Chashma’. The video was loved by fans and the clip garnered over a million likes until now.



India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI highlights

Team India skipper KL Rahul after winning the toss decided to bat first in the final cricket match of India vs Zimbabwe ODI Series. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for the team and stitched a half-century partnership before the Team India skipper departed for just 30 runs. Dhawan was the next to go after scoring 40 runs. Shubman Gill who has been in terrific form throughout the series scored his maiden international century. Ishan Kishan scored a half-century in 61 balls before heading back to the pavilion. Gill's superb innings came to an end in the final over after he had scored 130 runs in just 97 balls as India posted 289 runs on board.

Zimbabwe chasing 290 runs for victory did not have the best of start losing wickets at regular intervals. Sikandar Raza staged a fight back for Zimbabwe to bring the team back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36). The duo shared a 104-run partnership off 77 balls for the eighth wicket and looked like pulling off a victory. However, Reza's dismissal in the penultimate over following Shubman Gill's terrific catch changed the momentum of the match as India ran away with the victory. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.