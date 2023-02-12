WATCH: Tendulkar Posts Video Of Fielder Taking Brilliant Catch With A Twist Of Football

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to share a phenomenal video of a remarkable catch on Sunday. The video depicts a fielder executing an exceptional catch by combining his cricket skills with a unique twist of football. As the ball approaches the boundary rope, the player can be seen rushing towards it, but upon realizing that he has stepped outside the field of play, he quickly adapts by performing a bicycle kick, bringing the ball back into the play area. His teammate then completes the catch for him.

The incident occurred during a club game being played somewhere in India. This innovative approach to taking a catch is a testament to the player's skill and creativity. Tendulkar's sharing of the video is a testament to his love and appreciation for the sport of cricket and its exciting moments. The legendary cricketer continues to inspire and encourage young players to strive for excellence in their game.

This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂 https://t.co/IaDb5EBUOg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

Tendulkar's career

Tendulkar made his international debut for India in 1989 as a 16-year-old, and went on to represent the country for 24 years, until his retirement in 2013. Tendulkar holds numerous records including the most runs scored, the most centuries scored, and the most half-centuries scored in international cricket. He has scored 100 international centuries, including 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries, and is the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar played in a total of 664 international matches, including 200 Test matches and 463 ODI matches. He scored 34,357 runs in international cricket, including 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODI cricket. He was known for his consistency, longevity, and ability to score runs against top-class bowlers in all conditions.

Tendulkar was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2014 in recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket. He has also received several other awards and accolades, including the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1997, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2010, and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2008.

Image: Twitter

