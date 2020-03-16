WATCH: The Most Predictable Thing Happened After MS Dhoni Won The Toss In CSK's IPL Qualifier Versus DC

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be locking horns at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. The winner will face Mumbai India in the summit clash on Sunday in Hyderabad. Delhi will be confident heading into this contest after two consecutive wins while CSK have lost their previous two games. At the same time, Delhi will be eyeing their maiden IPL final berth as they have made it to the playoffs after a long wait of seven years. However, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have the experience of handling pressure while playing in these crunch knockout games.

Speaking about MS Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper always makes an impact wherever he goes and is one of the most respected sportspersons across the globe. The love for him became evident when Dhoni was standing in the middle along with Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer for the toss. Mahi flipped the coin in the air and Iyer made a wrong call as the coin landed in the 'Thalaiva's ' favour and he had no hesitation in bowling first. Nonetheless, the standout moment was that when it was revealed that Dhoni had won the toss, the local crowd at Vizag erupted vociferously and it indicated that Dhoni is indeed a crowd-puller.

WATCH | Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, co-owner Parth Jindal open up on why they are confident ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings

The video of the fans erupting for Dhoni was posted on Twitter. Watch the video right here.

Even the netizens came forward to support Dhoni.

Nenga than thala 😉😉😉😉 — Jayasurya (@Jayasurya0464) May 10, 2019

Jitega to Chennai Hi 💪 💛🦁 — Amit (@iAmitabhishek) May 10, 2019

Dhoni and winning the Toss is never ending love story 😄 — Vinod (@Vinod119911) May 10, 2019

