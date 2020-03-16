WATCH: This Is Arjun Tendulkar's Maiden Scalp From The T20 Mumbai League

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun grabbed headlines after he was roped in by Aakash Tigers MWS for a whopping Rs.5 lakh for the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League. Arjun was bought for an amount which was five times higher than his base price.

He lived up to the expectations by picking up the wicket of left-handed opening batsman Karan Shah during their clash against the defending champions Triumphs Knights MNE at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. It happened in the fourth over of MNE's innings which was bowled by Tendulkar Jr. On the final delivery of that over, Arjun bowled a slower delivery outside the off stump and that tempted Shah to go for a big shot. He obliged by attempting a big hit on the leg side only to find Aakarshit Gomel at the deep boundary.

T20 Mumbai posted a GIF of Arjun getting his first scalp of the league. Watch it right here.

The left-arm bowler has so far bowled three overs, where he has given away 21 runs at an economy of 7.00, including a wicket.

The 19-year-old bowling all-rounder had made his U-19 debut against Sri Lanka in 2018. Arjun had become famous for bowling a toe-crushing yorker to England's star batsman Jonny Bairstow at a net session in Lord's where he was bowling at the England cricket team.

The Dhawal Kulkarni-led Aakash Tigers MWS will be hoping to get the better of the defending champions led by Suryakumar Yadav, who had a successful IPL and was a part of Mumbai Indians' triumphant squad.

MNE skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first. At the time of publishing this story, MNE were 95/5 after 16 overs with Suryakumar Yadav batting at 45.