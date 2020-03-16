WATCH: Thunderous Welcome For MS Dhoni As He Steps Out To Bat In Front Of His Home Fans One Final Time This Season

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to consolidate their spot in the final when they lock horns in the first qualifier at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Just like other games, even the first game of the playoffs had some good moments as well. Mumbai Indians bowlers broke CSK's backbone with some disciplined bowling. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was seen applauding young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar after he picked up the big wicket of Faf du Plessis. However, there was yet another moment which stood out the most.

It happened when CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked out to bat when his side were in all sorts of trouble. While, the ex-Indian skipper walked out, the home fans gave him a thunderous reception for one last time at the Chepauk this season.

The video of the Chennai fans cheering for their 'Thala' was posted on Twitter. Watch the video here.

WATCH: The most predictable thing happened after MS Dhoni won the toss in CSK's IPL Qualifier versus DC

Chepauk welcomes it's #Thala one final time this season 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/OUiRBHcOdG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

Even the netizens showed their love for the World Cup-winning captain.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. The defending champions got off to a bad start as they lost their top three very early as the MI spinners bowled a good line and length and accounted for the key wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson as they reeled at 32/3. Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu then stitched in a 33-run stand and tried to stabilize Chennai's innings. However, just when Vijay was going well, he was stumped for a run-a-ball 26 off Rahul Chahar's delivery as CSK sank into further trouble.

Skipper MS Dhoni (37*) and Ambati Rayudu (42) then added 66 runs for the fifth wicket. Their crucial knocks helped the defending champions get to 131/4 in their 20 overs.