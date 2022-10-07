WATCH: Tim David Launches Picture-perfect Straight Six In Fiery 20-ball 42 Vs West Indies

Quick links:
Australia and West Indies locked horns against each other in the second T20I of their two-match series on Friday, October 7. Australia defeated West Indies by 31 runs to secure the two-match contest in their favour. David Warner and Tim David played a crucial role with the bat to help Australia win the game. While Warner smashed 75 off 41 balls, David scored 20-ball 42 runs as Australia posted a mammoth total of 178 runs.
During the 14th over of Australia's innings, David hit a picture-perfect straight six off Yannic Cariah's bowling to take his team past 110. A video of David's mesmerizing six has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. David's knock included four boundaries and three sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 210. David was recently included in the Australian setup for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He played his first game for Australia in the three-match T20I series against India.
As far as the match is concerned, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first at Brisbane Cricket Ground. Australia scored 178/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner and David, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade also contributed with the bat as they scored 15, 17, and 16 runs, respectively. Alzarri Joseph picked a three-wicket haul, while Obed McCoy scalped two wickets to his name.
In the second innings, Australia restricted West Indies to a total of 147/8 in 20 overs. None of the batters were able to make any significant contribution as they all got dismissed for less than 30 runs. Mitchell Starc picked a four-wicket haul, while Pat Cummins picked two wickets. Cameron Green and Adam Zampa also scalped a wicket each. Warner was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.
