WATCH: Tim David Launches Picture-perfect Straight Six In Fiery 20-ball 42 Vs West Indies

Australia and West Indies locked horns against each other in the second T20I of their two-match series on Friday, October 7. Australia defeated West Indies by 31 runs to secure the two-match contest in their favour. David Warner and Tim David played a crucial role with the bat to help Australia win the game. While Warner smashed 75 off 41 balls, David scored 20-ball 42 runs as Australia posted a mammoth total of 178 runs.

During the 14th over of Australia's innings, David hit a picture-perfect straight six off Yannic Cariah's bowling to take his team past 110. A video of David's mesmerizing six has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. David's knock included four boundaries and three sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 210. David was recently included in the Australian setup for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He played his first game for Australia in the three-match T20I series against India.

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first at Brisbane Cricket Ground. Australia scored 178/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner and David, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade also contributed with the bat as they scored 15, 17, and 16 runs, respectively. Alzarri Joseph picked a three-wicket haul, while Obed McCoy scalped two wickets to his name.

In the second innings, Australia restricted West Indies to a total of 147/8 in 20 overs. None of the batters were able to make any significant contribution as they all got dismissed for less than 30 runs. Mitchell Starc picked a four-wicket haul, while Pat Cummins picked two wickets. Cameron Green and Adam Zampa also scalped a wicket each. Warner was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: Twitter/CricketAustralia

