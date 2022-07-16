The New Zealand cricket team on Friday finished the ODI leg of the Ireland tour with one-run triumph over the hosts in the IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI. In a high-scoring contest, New Zealand, while batting first, scored 360 runs with Martin Guptill going on to score his 18th ODI century. Besides Guptill, Henry Nicholls (79) and Glenn Phillips (47) were the other major contributors with the bat.

Ireland vs New Zealand: Tom Latham breaks a glass window

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham scored 30 runs off 26 balls which were studded with 3 boundaries besides a six. Alongside the quickfire innings, Latham also broke the glass of the window at Malahide Cricket Club stadium in Dublin. The incident happened on the first delivery of the 19th over bowled by Andy McBrine. The off-spinner bowled a looping full delivery on the stumps giving Latham the time to come down the track and smash it over the long-on boundary. The ball went over the rope and bounced only to crash into the glass window. The spectators who had come to watch the match had to quickly move sideways to avoid getting hit by the ball.

IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match highlights

Chasing 361 runs to win, Ireland opener Paul Sterling showcased dominance over New Zealand bowlers and smashed a well-timed century. Stirling completed his 13th hundred with a boundary down to the third man, however, his innings lasted no more than 20 runs, thereby getting dismissed for 120 runs to become one of the four victims of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. Harry Tector was the other centurion for Ireland during the record-breaking run chase, scoring 108 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner. Stirling and Tector put up a mammoth 179-run partnership to set up a new record for Ireland in ODIs.

Following Tector's dismissal, the hosts’ hopes of victory looked slim but George Dockrell’s rapid konck of 22 kept them in the contention until the last ball of the match. Ireland needed 10 runs off the last over but medium-pacer Blair Tickner conceded only eight, including a bye off the last ball. Ireland finished agonisingly short despite scoring its highest ODI total, 359-9. Matt Henry finished with 4 wickets, while Mitchell Santner picked up as many as three wickets to stop Ireland from pulling off a major upset. The teams play the first of three Twenty20s starting on Monday.