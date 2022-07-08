Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and the current BCCI president, celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday. Ganguly, who is currently in England, celebrated his 50th birthday with his friends and family. Ganguly was seen dancing on popular Bollywood songs as he celebrated his birthday on the streets of London.

Sourav Ganguly celebrates 50th birthday

In videos that are going viral on various social media platforms, Ganguly can be seen dancing and having fun with his wife and daughter on the popular song "London Thumakda."

Take a look at the videos below:

Earlier on Thursday, Ganguly held his pre-birthday celebrations with former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI colleagues Jay Shah and Rajiv Shukla. Shukla shared a picture on Twitter, where he was seen dining with Ganguly, Tendulkar, and Jay Shah. Another picture that went viral on social media showed Tendulkar and his wife Anjali posing for a photo with Ganguly and his wife Dona.

A look at Ganguly's career

Ganguly made his debut for India in 1992. However, Ganguly briefly disappeared from the international stage before re-joining the national squad in 1996, four years later. Ganguly was chosen to lead the Indian squad in 2000 after the infamous match-fixing scandal. Ganguly played for India till 2008. He played in 311 ODIs and 113 Test games, scoring 11,363 and 7,212 runs, respectively. Ganguly also played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India from 2008 to 2012.

Ganguly joined the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as an administrator after quitting cricket. He assumed the role of CAB president rather rapidly, holding it from 2015 to 2019. In 2019, he was chosen without opposition to serve as the BCCI's president. He was recently spotted watching the fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston.

(Image: Republic/PTI)